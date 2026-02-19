Man arrested in Delhi for promising jobs using fake NIA ID card

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a youth who allegedly promised jobs to people by using a fake National Investigation Agency (NIA) identity card. A patrol team from the Kotwali Police Station detained him from a suspicious vehicle near Delhi Chalo Park, behind the Red Fort area. A minor was also found inside the vehicle.

According to Delhi police, during a search conducted on Wednesday night, a purported NIA identity card was recovered from the accused.

Upon preliminary verification, the card was found to be fake. Officials clarified that the NIA does not issue such identity cards. Initial findings suggest that the accused used the forged identity to influence people and assure them of jobs.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had promised employment in Delhi to a minor from an economically disadvantaged family. Taking advantage of the family’s financial condition, he allegedly collected an advance payment.

The accused and the minor reportedly arrived in Delhi from Kashmir on February 12 and had been staying at a guest house in the Jama Masjid area.

Police sources said the accused attempted to explore job opportunities through some of his contacts in Delhi, but failed to secure any concrete arrangements. Meanwhile, his movements and conduct raised suspicion, leading to his detention during routine patrolling.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly gave inconsistent statements. Police also found contradictions between his claims and the documents submitted by him. This led to closer scrutiny, following which the fake NIA identity card was detected.

A joint investigation is currently underway with the Special Cell, the Intelligence Bureau, and other agencies. Preliminary findings indicate that the accused used forged identities and documents to defraud ordinary, needy people.

Police said the accused failed to provide any credible proof of employment arrangements.

A joint interrogation involving the Special Cell, the Intelligence Bureau, and the concerned central agency confirmed that the identity card he carried was forged and that no such card had been issued by the NIA.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Kotwali under Sections 319(2) and 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to cheating by impersonation and possession of forged documents.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused has cheated others in a similar manner and whether more people were involved in the fraud.