Shivaji Maharaj unique symbol of bravery, foresight and just leadership: LoP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid respectful tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the epitome of bravery, on his birth anniversary. He further added that Shivaji Maharaj is a unique symbol of bravery, foresight and just leadership.

LoP Gandhi took to his social media handle on ‘X’ and said, “Respectful tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the epitome of bravery, on his birth anniversary. Shivaji Maharaj is a unique symbol of bravery, foresight and just leadership.”

“His life philosophy and courage inspire us to fight against injustice even today,” he said.

Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge also took to his social media handle on ‘X’ and said, “Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great warrior, synonymous with amazing courage and bravery, founder of the Maratha Empire, efficient administrator, inspiration for India, on his birth anniversary. Best wishes to all of you on Shiv Jayanti.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt tributes and said that the nation bows in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya.

He said that Shivaji Maharaj’s life continues to inspire generations. “May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and shared a video message along with his tribute.

In the video, the Prime Minister said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name. For us, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a deity worthy of worship. His personality was truly incredible. He established Swaraj and also embraced good governance. His life impacts us in many ways.”

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated annually on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of one of India’s bravest and most progressive rulers. Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire and is remembered as a great military administrator and tactician. He fought and won several wars against the Mughal forces and was crowned as the ‘Chhatrapati’ (Emperor) in 1674.

People across the nation, especially in Maharashtra, observe the day with pride and devotion. This year marks the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king.

Shivaji Jayanti is observed twice a year, as per different calendars. According to the Hindu calendar, Shivaji Maharaj was born on the third day of Phalgun, while the Gregorian calendar marks his birth date as February 19.