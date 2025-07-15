Man Arrested in Puttur for Brandishing Sword Near Mosque

Puttur: A 45-year-old man was arrested by Puttur City Police on Monday, July 14, for allegedly threatening the public with a sword near the Boluvaru Masjid. The accused, identified as Raju alias Rajesh, a resident of Bantwal originally from Sakleshpur, was apprehended following complaints from local citizens.

According to reports, Rajesh was observed standing outside the gate of the mosque brandishing a sword, prompting concerned locals to alert the authorities.

Puttur City Police responded to the scene and, with assistance from members of the public, successfully apprehended Rajesh. An inquiry was conducted, and a case has been registered against him under Crime No. 59/2025, Section: 25(1B)(b) of the Indian Arms Act and 110 B.N.S. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.



