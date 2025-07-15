Mangalore Police Department Sees Leadership Change as DCP Siddharth Goyal Transfers to Bagalkot
Mangalore: In a significant reshuffle within the Karnataka police force, the state government has issued an order transferring 34 IPS officers, impacting key positions across the region. Among those affected is Siddharth Goyal, the outgoing DCP of the Law and Order Division of the Mangalore City Police Commissionerate, who has been reassigned to Bagalkot District as Superintendent of Police.
Taking over the reins from Goyal is Jitendra Kumar Dayama, formerly serving as ANF SP. Dayama’s appointment as DCP of the Law and Order Division in Mangalore City Police Commissionerate is effective immediately.
This transfer is part of a broader restructuring initiative within the state’s police department, with numerous other officers being assigned to new roles. The details of the IPS officers transferred, along with their new positions, are as follows:
Akshay Machindra – DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru
Ajay Hilori – Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Division
Parashuram – DCP, Whitefield Division
Karthik Reddy – Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Division
Anoop Shetty – DCP, Traffic, Bangalore West Division
Shivaprakash Devaraju – Lokayukta SP, Bangalore
Jayaprakash – DCP, Bangalore North Traffic Division
M. Narayan – DCP, Electronic City Division
Anita B Haddannavar – DCP, Bangalore Southeast Division
Saidal Adavat – SP, CID
Baba Saab Nyamagouda – DCP, Bangalore North Division
Nagesh – DCP, Bangalore Northwest Division
Srihari Babu – DCP, Bangalore CCB
Soumyalata – DCP, CAR Headquarters
M.N. Anucheth – DIG, Recruitment Division
Vartika Katiyar – DIG, Ballari Zone
Shantaraju – SP, Intelligence Department
Sirigouri – SP, State Crime Records Bureau
Suman D Pennekar – DCP, Intelligence
Simi Mariya George – DCP, South Division Traffic
Y. Amarnath – Commandant, First Battalion KSRP
Yashoda Vattagodi – SP, Haveri
Gunjan Arya – SP, Dharwad
M. Gopal – Joint Director, FSL Bangalore
Rohan Jagadish – SP, Gadag
Shivanshu Rajput – SP, KGF
M.N. Deepan – SP, Uttara Kannada
S. Janhavi – SP, Vijayanagara
Chandragupta – IGP, North East Kalaburagi
Ida Martin Marbaniang – DIG, Bangalore Police Headquarters
Karthik Reddy – DIG, Joint Commissioner, Bangalore Traffic Police
The reshuffle is expected to bring fresh perspectives and approaches to law enforcement across the state, with authorities anticipating a seamless transition in leadership roles. Further details regarding the implications of these transfers are awaited as the officers assume their new responsibilities.