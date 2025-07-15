Mangalore Police Department Sees Leadership Change as DCP Siddharth Goyal Transfers to Bagalkot

Mangalore: In a significant reshuffle within the Karnataka police force, the state government has issued an order transferring 34 IPS officers, impacting key positions across the region. Among those affected is Siddharth Goyal, the outgoing DCP of the Law and Order Division of the Mangalore City Police Commissionerate, who has been reassigned to Bagalkot District as Superintendent of Police.

Taking over the reins from Goyal is Jitendra Kumar Dayama, formerly serving as ANF SP. Dayama’s appointment as DCP of the Law and Order Division in Mangalore City Police Commissionerate is effective immediately.

This transfer is part of a broader restructuring initiative within the state’s police department, with numerous other officers being assigned to new roles. The details of the IPS officers transferred, along with their new positions, are as follows:

Akshay Machindra – DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru

Ajay Hilori – Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Division

Parashuram – DCP, Whitefield Division

Karthik Reddy – Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Division

Anoop Shetty – DCP, Traffic, Bangalore West Division

Shivaprakash Devaraju – Lokayukta SP, Bangalore

Jayaprakash – DCP, Bangalore North Traffic Division

M. Narayan – DCP, Electronic City Division

Anita B Haddannavar – DCP, Bangalore Southeast Division

Saidal Adavat – SP, CID

Baba Saab Nyamagouda – DCP, Bangalore North Division

Nagesh – DCP, Bangalore Northwest Division

Srihari Babu – DCP, Bangalore CCB

Soumyalata – DCP, CAR Headquarters

M.N. Anucheth – DIG, Recruitment Division

Vartika Katiyar – DIG, Ballari Zone

Shantaraju – SP, Intelligence Department

Sirigouri – SP, State Crime Records Bureau

Suman D Pennekar – DCP, Intelligence

Simi Mariya George – DCP, South Division Traffic

Y. Amarnath – Commandant, First Battalion KSRP

Yashoda Vattagodi – SP, Haveri

Gunjan Arya – SP, Dharwad

M. Gopal – Joint Director, FSL Bangalore

Rohan Jagadish – SP, Gadag

Shivanshu Rajput – SP, KGF

M.N. Deepan – SP, Uttara Kannada

S. Janhavi – SP, Vijayanagara

Chandragupta – IGP, North East Kalaburagi

Ida Martin Marbaniang – DIG, Bangalore Police Headquarters

Karthik Reddy – DIG, Joint Commissioner, Bangalore Traffic Police

The reshuffle is expected to bring fresh perspectives and approaches to law enforcement across the state, with authorities anticipating a seamless transition in leadership roles. Further details regarding the implications of these transfers are awaited as the officers assume their new responsibilities.



