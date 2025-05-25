Man Booked in Byndoor After Dragging Dog Behind Motorcycle

Byndoor: Police in Byndoor have registered FIR against a man following a disturbing incident of animal cruelty captured on video and circulated widely on social media.

Subrahmanya Shettigar, a resident of Paduvari village in Baindur taluk, is accused of tying his pet dog to his motorcycle and dragging it for over two kilometers along National Highway 66 on Saturday evening.

The incident came to light after witnesses recorded the act on their mobile phones. The footage, which quickly went viral, depicted the dog being forcibly dragged behind the moving vehicle by a chain, prompting immediate and vociferous condemnation from onlookers. Witnesses confronted Shettigar and expressed their outrage at the apparent abuse.

Responding to the widespread public outcry generated by the video, Byndoor police initiated an investigation. Law enforcement officials were able to identify Shettigar and subsequently registered a suo motu complaint against him.

“We are treating this case with utmost seriousness,” stated a spokesperson for the Byndoor police. “Animal cruelty will not be tolerated, and we will ensure that the accused faces the full consequences of his actions under the law.”

The dog is currently being examined by veterinary professionals, and its condition remains undisclosed at this time.



