NDRF and SDRF Teams Deployed to Dakshina Kannada Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Mangalore: In response to the ongoing and widespread rainfall across Dakshina Kannada district, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed to the region to bolster disaster management efforts, according to Dr. K. Anand, DC In-charge. The announcement was made during an online meeting held Sunday with district officials to assess the current rain situation and coordinate response measures.

An NDRF team is being dispatched to Puttur, while two SDRF teams are being stationed in Mangalore and Subramanya. These teams are equipped with all necessary equipment and machinery to effectively respond to natural disasters. Dr. Anand confirmed that the SDRF team has already arrived in the district.

During the meeting, the DC issued strict instructions to all Chief Officers of urban local bodies and PDOs of Gram Panchayats, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and immediate response to any natural disasters within their respective jurisdictions. Preventing loss of life was identified as the utmost priority. The officers were instructed to coordinate closely with the Taluk administration and relevant departments, including MESCOM and the Forest Department, to mitigate the severity of any disasters.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the next five days. Dr. Anand stressed the importance of exercising caution, particularly in areas with a history of accidents. He further directed that JCBs and boats be kept readily available and instructed for the removal of dilapidated Anganwadi and school rooms prior to the reopening of schools.

Addressing concerns regarding disruptions caused by ongoing National Highway works in residential areas, Dr. Anand directed the Project Director of the National Highways Authority to immediately address the complaints and take necessary corrective action.

Furthermore, the DC announced that instructions would be issued to allow fishing boats returning to port due to the adverse weather conditions to enter the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) port.

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments of the district and Tahsildars, underscoring the coordinated effort underway to manage the potential impacts of the excessive rainfall. The deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams signifies the administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of residents during this period of inclement weather.