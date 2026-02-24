Man Identified After Self-Immolation Attempt in Udupi; Mental Distress Suspected

Udupi: Authorities identified the man who attempted self-immolation near Kalsanka Signal in Udupi on Sunday as Sharanappa Basappanavar, a 34-year-old resident of Gadag district. According to Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar, Basappanavar allegedly poured petrol on his leg and ignited it following claims of assault and indications of mental distress.

The incident occurred near Kalpaka Junction, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and local citizens. Traffic police constable Lingaraju, stationed at Kalsanka Junction, along with personnel from Udupi Town Police Station and social worker Nithyananda Olakadu, intervened to rescue Basappanavar from the blaze. He sustained injuries to his leg from the self-inflicted burns.

SP Shankar stated that Basappanavar, exhibiting signs of mental distress, created a disturbance while demanding to be returned to his hometown. He was subsequently transported to the Government Hospital with his wife, Bhagya, for a medical evaluation. Following the initial assessment, medical professionals determined that further treatment was necessary, and they transferred Basappanavar to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Basappanavar had been experiencing domestic discord with family members in his native Gadag district. He and his wife arrived in Udupi four days before the incident. He was employed as a daily wage laborer under the supervision of an individual identified as Mahantesh.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The focus remains on ensuring Basappanavar receives appropriate medical and psychological care. The Udupi Police Department has not released further details pending the ongoing investigation and Basappanavar’s medical condition.