Man kills wife, three children in Bihar’s Darbhanga; attempts suicide

Patna: A gruesome case of domestic violence has emerged from Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where a man allegedly killed his wife and three children following a domestic dispute, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the Chandanpatti area under the jurisdiction of Pator Police Station around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sandeep Das, attacked his family using a baton and sharp-edged weapons in a fit of rage during the early hours of Tuesday.

Sandeep Das, a native of Dalkhola in West Bengal, had been working at a poultry farm in Chandanpatti along with his wife, Phool Kumari Das (30), and their children.

Police sources indicated that the couple frequently engaged in heated arguments.

On Tuesday morning, another dispute broke out between them, which allegedly escalated into fatal violence.

In the assault, Sandeep brutally attacked his wife and three children, leaving them critically injured.

His wife and two children died on the spot, while the third child succumbed to injuries during treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

After the attack, the accused also attempted to take his own life and sustained injuries.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital and is reported to be out of danger.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pator Police Station, confirmed that police reached the spot promptly after receiving information and have initiated an investigation.

The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to assist in the investigation. The district police have seized the weapons used in the crime.

The police are waiting for the recovery of the accused to take his statement and accordingly lodge an FIR against him.

The exact cause of the dispute is yet to be determined.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, raising serious concerns about domestic violence and mental health.