Controversy erupts as Oppn alleges sale of Mahakal temple parking land for hotel to MLA in MP

Bhopal/Ujjain: A controversy has erupted as Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, raised serious allegations over a land deal near the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, claiming government land used for parking was sold to a company linked to a BJP MLA.

Singhar alleged that land originally designated as government property was first privatised and then sold to Utopia Hotel and Resort Private Limited, whose directors include BJP MLA from Alot, Chintamani Malviya.

Singhar asked whether the Mahakal Lok project, which had been presented as a religious and cultural development, had been reduced to a means for enabling real estate transactions that benefited BJP leaders and people close to the ruling BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

“Has ‘Mahakal Lok’ itself — under the watch of your government — now become merely a vehicle for property deals involving BJP leaders and your associates?” Singhar said in a statement on Tuesday.

The matter concerns a parcel of land spanning approximately 45,000 square feet.

On March 2, 2026, the land was purchased for Rs 3.82 crore by Utopia Hotel and Resort Private Limited, according to a statement from Singhar.

According to Congress’ claim, the company’s directors are MLA Chintamani Malviya and his business partner Iqbal Singh.

Complainant Rajendra Kuwal, a resident of Ujjain, has lodged formal complaints with the Chief Secretary, the Lokayukta, and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also been filed before the Indore Bench of the High Court.

The complaint alleges that revenue records from 1950 and 1967–68 show certain portions of the acquired land parcels were officially recorded as government property.

It is further alleged that land worth crores was registered by falsely classifying it as agricultural land, resulting in the evasion of approximately Rs 3.40 crore in stamp duty and registration fees.

“First, there were allegations of corruption within the Mahakal Lok project. Now, there are allegations regarding the encroachment upon and commercial dealing in the very land of Mahakal. The BJP government has transformed religion from a matter of faith into a mere business enterprise,” Singhar said.

However, MLA Malviya denied the Opposition’s charges, saying the allegations “false and malicious,”.