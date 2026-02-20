Mandd Sobhann Gears Up for Another Guinness World Record

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann, the World’s Premier Konkani Cultural Organization, is now in its 40th year. Founded in 1986 to adorn Konkani culture with indigenous identity, this institution has since worked across all facets of language, art, and culture. Through over 2,200 performances spanning 35 experiments, it has ignited a sense of linguistic pride among Konkani people worldwide, earning the title of the Guardian of Konkani Culture.

In 2008, Mandd Sobhann etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest singing marathon by multiple singers, featuring 1,711 singers performing 645 songs for 40 hours. Now, it is gearing up for yet another record.

Intense preparations are underway for a new record of the longest singing marathon lasting 12 days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes (300 hours and 12 minutes) at the proposed First World Konkani Music Mega Convention, scheduled from November 3 to November 15, 2026, in Mangalore. This monumental effort will require over 5,400 singers and 5,400 Konkani songs. This record-breaking attempt will be dedicated to the memory of the late Eric Ozario, whose life’s work significantly enriched the Konkani Language, extending its Life. Furthermore, various Experts in Music will present papers on the journey of Konkani music and its various musical traditions. Achievers who have made significant contributions to Konkani music will also be honoured.

During the record attempt, a team of 18 individuals, aged 16 and above, will sing approximately 16 to 18 songs over the course of an hour. In this manner, 300 teams will perform continuously, one after the other, to create this record. Singers can be of any linguistic background, but the songs must be exclusively in Konkani. People from all corners of the country and abroad, representing all Konkani dialects – Hindu, Muslim, and Christian – are welcome to participate. Registered teams will be provided with training and further information in the coming days.

To register, teams should choose a suitable name and send it via WhatsApp, along with the team leader’s name and phone number, to 8105 22 6626 by February 28. For more information, visit www.manddsobhann.org