Student assaults professor for preventing copying during exam in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: A teacher in a homeopathy college in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi was allegedly assaulted by student for questioning and preventing him from copying during an internal examination.

The accused student has been identified as Shahbaz and the victim as Assistant Professor Shivaraj Kumar.

According to preliminary information on Friday, “The incident occurred during an internal examination in the subject of Homoeopathic Materia Medica at a private homoeopathy college in the city.”

The accused student, Shahbaz, was using a mobile phone in an attempt to copy during the exam. Assistant Professor Shivaraj Kumar, who was supervising the examination block, noticed the student’s actions and questioned him.

The professor then confiscated the answer sheet and instructed the student to leave the classroom. Angered by this, the student allegedly assaulted the assistant professor.

The college administration has reportedly informed the student’s parents about his behaviour and has decided not to allow him to appear for upcoming examinations. However, no formal complaint has been lodged either by the college management or by the assaulted assistant professor, Shivaraj Kumar. The police have stated that if the compliant is received in this regard, they will initiate legal action.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the development.

On October 29, 2025, the Chikkamagaluru police in Karnataka arrested a man who allegedly stripped and brutally assaulted a 25-year-old schoolteacher while she was returning home after work.

The accused was identified as Bhavith, 24, a labourer.

Bhavith attacked the teacher when she was on her way home from school.

On September 13, 2025, police in Malur taluk in Karnataka’s Kolar, registered an FIR against an auto driver, Chowdappa, for allegedly assaulting a government school teacher in Kshethranahalli village.

When teacher, Manjula, questioned a student about repeated absences and unpreparedness for a test, the boy left saying he would bring his mother.

Shortly afterward, Chowdappa, the boy’s father, stormed into the classroom, abused Manjula and allegedly pushed her against a doorframe, causing a minor head injury.



