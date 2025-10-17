Mangalore Bishop Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha to Visit Abu Dhabi for KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations

Abu Dhabi: The Konkani Cultural Organisation (KCO), Abu Dhabi, has announced the inaugural visit of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Mangalore Diocese, to Abu Dhabi. The Bishop’s visit is to commemorate and participate in the Pearl Jubilee Celebrations of KCO, which mark 30 years of service, cultural enrichment, and community engagement. This landmark visit is being conducted under the auspices of KCO, with the full endorsement and approval of H. E. Bishop Paulo Martinelli OFM Cap, Bishop of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Bishop Saldanha will preside over a Thanksgiving Mass in Konkani on November 7, 2025, at St. Therese Church, Abu Dhabi, commencing at 8:15 pm. This event presents a valuable opportunity for Konkani-speaking members of the Mangalore Diocese to engage with their Bishop. The KCO extends the invitation to the faithful from the Udupi and Karwar Dioceses to participate in the Mass.

KCO has issued a formal request encouraging all Konkani-speaking attendees to attend the Holy Mass in large numbers. Attendees are encouraged to offer prayers for the sustained service within the Konkani Catholic Community in Abu Dhabi through KCO, and for the success of the Pearl Jubilee celebrations scheduled for November 8, 2025.

About KCO

The Konkani Cultural Organisation (KCO) holds a distinguished reputation within the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and India. The organization is committed to social betterment and supports underprivileged students and patients facing critical illnesses through scholarships, medical assistance, and charitable donations. KCO collaborates with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Karnataka, providing aid to impoverished, marginalized, and distressed communities. Additionally, KCO has undertaken the construction and donation of three houses for the most disadvantaged individuals in Mangalore.

Stay Updated

For further information and updates, please follow KCO on:

Facebook: KCO Trust India

Instagram: @kcotrust