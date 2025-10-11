Mangalore: CODP Hosts Free Legal Service Training for Women

Mangalore: The CODP (Canara Organization for Development and Peace) in Mangalore, in partnership with the Bangalore Class Institute, successfully conducted a two-day training program aimed at providing free legal services to women. The training, held on October 9th and 10th, 2025, was organized under the auspices of the Women Empowerment Scheme, aiming to equip women with essential knowledge of their legal rights and available support systems.

The program was formally inaugurated by Father Lawrence, Co-Director of the Bangalore Class Institute, marking the commencement of the intensive training sessions. Mrs. Jayashree, President of the Samriddhi Women’s District Level Federation, graced the occasion as the chief guest, lending her support to the initiative.

A panel of distinguished resource persons contributed their expertise throughout the two-day event. Mrs. Harshitha MV, a seasoned counselor, provided valuable insights into navigating legal challenges. She was joined by Mrs. Savita and Mrs. Ashwini from the Free Legal Authority Mangalore, who elucidated the mechanisms and resources available through the legal aid system. Mrs. Priya from Sakhi One Center, Mangalore, further enhanced the training by sharing information on the support services offered by the center.

The training witnessed enthusiastic participation from fifty women hailing from various regions, including Udupi, Puttur, and Belthangady. These participants engaged actively in the sessions, demonstrating a keen interest in understanding their legal rights and the avenues for seeking redress.

Supriya, Coordinator of the Women Empowerment Project, skillfully moderated the proceedings, ensuring the smooth flow of the program. Animator Vani commenced the event with a warm welcome address, setting the tone for the training. Animator Anthony concluded the program by delivering a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the organizers, resource persons, and participants for their collective contribution to the success of the initiative.

This training program underscores CODP Mangalore’s commitment to empowering women by providing them with the knowledge and resources necessary to navigate the legal landscape and assert their rights effectively. The collaboration with Bangalore Class Institute and the involvement of prominent figures and resource persons further amplified the impact of this significant endeavor.