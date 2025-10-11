Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo Addresses National Health Commission Seminar in Changanassery

Mangalore: Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Mangaluru, was invited as a distinguished resource person at the National Health Commission Seminar organized by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) in Changanassery, Kerala, on October 10, 2025.

The CCBI, the national episcopal conference of the Latin Rite bishops in India, serves as a dynamic forum with various commissions and divisions working towards spreading the knowledge of Catholic traditions and teachings in everyday life, thus uplifting humanity through faith-inspired service and education.

Responding to the formal invitation from the Mental Health Ministry of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), Fr Faustine addressed an august gathering of clergy, religious, and Catholic healthcare professionals who are actively engaged in mental health ministry across the nation.

Fr. Faustine’s presentation highlighted the pioneering work of Father Muller Charitable Institutions in the field of Psychiatry, tracing its roots to 1966, when the Department of Psychiatry was established at Father Muller, Kankanady. At a time when mental health care was scarcely recognized in the region, Father Muller Charitable Institutions’ visionary initiative led to the establishment of what became popularly known among the people as the “Mental Hospital.” This department, one of the earliest and largest of its kind, was run by a private Catholic organization and predated even the founding of NIMHANS in Karnataka, marking a historic milestone in private mental health services in South India.

In his address, Fr. Faustine emphasized the integral role of faith-based compassion and ethical responsibility in the care of those suffering from mental illness, reiterating the Catholic Church’s mission of holistic healing that embraces body, mind, and spirit. His insights offered a blend of theological depth and practical engagement, inspiring the participants to strengthen the Church’s outreach in mental health awareness and pastoral care.

Known for his intellectual acumen and articulate expression, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo is widely regarded as an erudite commentator on issues that bridge faith, philosophy, and contemporary social realities. His contributions as a speaker and resource person in both religious and lay forums continue to reflect his deep commitment to the Church’s mission of service, healing, and human dignity.