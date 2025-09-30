Mangalore Diocese: City Deanery Inaugurates Jeevan Jyothi Camp at Kulshekar Church

Mangalore: A significant three-day Jeevan Jyothi camp commenced at Kulshekar Church, Kulshekar, designed specifically for Class 10 students hailing from twelve parishes within the City Deanery of the Diocese of Mangalore. The camp aims to provide guidance and support to students as they navigate crucial decisions regarding their future academic and professional paths.

The inaugural ceremony was marked by the presence of several dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, the Vicar Var of the City Deanery and Parish Priest of Vamanjoor Church, who presided over the event. Also in attendance was Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes, the Parish Priest of Kulshekar (Cordel) Church, who extended a warm welcome to the participants and organizers. Rev. Fr. Jeevan Shailesh Lobo, Sister Stephanie of the Sisters of Charity, and Viani Pinto were also present, adding to the solemnity and significance of the occasion.

Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, in his address, emphasized the importance of such camps in shaping the lives of young students. He highlighted the challenges faced by students in the current academic environment and stressed the need for proper guidance and mentorship. He lauded the efforts of the City Deanery in organizing the Jeevan Jyothi camp, expressing his hope that it would serve as a beacon of light, illuminating the path for the participating students.

Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes echoed these sentiments, reiterating the commitment of the Kulshekar Church to supporting educational initiatives within the community. He assured the students of the church’s unwavering support in their academic pursuits and encouraged them to actively participate in the camp’s various sessions and activities.

The Jeevan Jyothi camp will feature a series of interactive sessions, workshops, and seminars, covering a wide range of topics relevant to the academic and personal development of the students. Experienced educators, counselors, and motivational speakers will lead these sessions, providing students with valuable insights and practical strategies for success. Topics to be covered include effective study habits, career planning, stress management, and the importance of moral values. The camp is expected to leave a lasting impact on the lives of the participating students, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate their future endeavors with confidence and clarity.