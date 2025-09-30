MRPL Celebrates Hindi Language and Culture with Grand Valedictory Function and Hindi Day Celebration

Mangalore: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) concluded its Hindi Fortnight celebrations with a grand valedictory function commemorating Hindi Day 2025. The event, characterized by vibrant cultural performances and widespread participation, underscored the company’s dedication to the promotion of Hindi and the appreciation of India’s multifaceted cultural heritage.

The highlight of the festivities was “Sitaro Ki Raat – Golden Classic and Contemporary Songs,” a cultural extravaganza held at the MRPL Employees Recreation Centre (MERC). The evening showcased a rich tapestry of classic and contemporary Hindi musical pieces, captivating an audience of over 1000 employees and their families. The performances were met with enthusiastic applause, leaving a lasting and positive impression on all those in attendance.

Mr. Devendra Kumar, Director (Finance) & CFO of MRPL, presided over the event as Chair. Dr. Deepak Prabhakar, ED (Marketing & BD), and Mr. Krishna Hegde Miyar, GGM (HR), graced the occasion as Guests of Honour, lending further prestige to the celebration.

Throughout the duration of Hindi Fortnight, MRPL organized a total of 12 Hindi competitions, conducted through both online and offline platforms. These competitions witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees, their families, and students from local schools. Nearly 700 employees and 500 students showcased their linguistic and creative talents. Winners were formally recognized and awarded certificates during the Hindi Day celebration, acknowledging their achievements and encouraging continued engagement with the Hindi language.

A key highlight of the event was the release of the 14th edition of the MRPL Pratibimb Hindi Grah Patrika. This publication stands as a testament to MRPL’s sustained efforts to promote Hindi literature and facilitate effective communication within the organization. The Patrika provides a valuable platform for employees to express their thoughts and ideas in Hindi, thereby contributing to a richer and more vibrant linguistic environment within the company.

In his address to the assembled gathering, Mr. Devendra Kumar emphasized the critical importance of utilizing Hindi in its simplest and most accessible form to enhance the effectiveness of communication. He observed that clear and concise language fosters improved understanding and promotes greater inclusivity across all levels of the organization. His message resonated strongly with the audience, reinforcing the pivotal role of Hindi as a vital tool for communication and a powerful means of cultural expression.

The Hindi Fortnight Valedictory Function and Hindi Day Celebration 2025 at MRPL proved to be a resounding success. The event reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to promoting the Hindi language, celebrating India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and fostering a strong sense of unity among its employees and the broader community it serves.