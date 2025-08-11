Mangalore Diocese Unites 1,100 Faithful for BEC Convention at Cordel

Mangalore: The Diocese of Mangalore witnessed a historic and grace-filled gathering on August 10, 2025, as 1,100 participants from 124 parishes came together at Cordel Hall, Kulshekar, for the Diocesan-Level Basic Ecclesial Communities (BEC) Conventionon the theme “BECs: Pilgrim People, Living the Synodal Church.”

The day began with a warm welcome by Rev. Dr Sunil George D’Souza, Diocesan Director of BECs, who set the tone for a day of prayer, reflection, and community building.

The convention was inaugurated by Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese, who, in his address, emphasized the need for a participatory Church where every member journeys together in faith and mission. Fr Maxim Dias, representing the KRCBC and the Regional BEC Secretariat, lauded the Diocese of Mangalore for its vibrant BEC movement, calling it a model for grassroots evangelization and community living.

The first keynote address was delivered by Very Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto, Diocesan Coordinator for Pastoral Commissions, who reflected on the Church’s call to synodality and its mission as a pilgrim people united in prayer, fellowship, and service. The second talk, by Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church, Cordel, focused on The Spirituality of Communion, inspiring participants to deepen their relationship with God and with one another through Gospel living and shared responsibility.

The highlight of the morning was the Holy Mass presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. In his homily, the Bishop underlined the importance of leadership formation at the grassroots, urging the faithful to raise leaders rooted in faith, humility, and service.

The afternoon session featured a lively panel discussion moderated by Rev. Fr Frederick Monteiro, Parish Priest of Anjelore. The panelists — Rev. Dr Alphonsus D’Lima, Very Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto, Prof. Santhosh Saldanha Anegudde, Mrs. Ida Sequeira Milagres, and Mrs. Asha Monteiro — offered valuable insights on the pastoral, spiritual, and social dimensions of BECs. They discussed how small Christian communities can foster unity, live out Gospel values in everyday life, and empower lay leaders for parish and neighbourhood ministry. Participant interaction enriched the conversation, making it both practical and inspiring.

In his concluding remarks, Rev. Dr Sunil George expressed deep gratitude to all who worked tirelessly for the success of the convention. Mrs. Asha Monteiro, Diocesan BEC Secretary, proposed the Vote of Thanks, acknowledging clergy, lay leaders, and volunteers. The day concluded with the Closing Bible Ceremony and blessing led by Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of the Pastoral Institute, commissioning participants to continue their mission as Pilgrim People.

Serving as Master of Ceremonies was Mrs. Thresa Cardoza of Moodbidri.

The convention was a true celebration of faith, fellowship, and shared mission — renewing the Diocese’s commitment to walk together as a Synodal Church, rooted in Gospel values and dedicated to community building at every level.