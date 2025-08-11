KMC Marching Towards 25 years of Manipal Arogya Card Enrollment

Mangalore: Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Mangalore Campus proclaimed that “Manipal Arogya card is marching towards remarkable 25 years of service in delivering affordable and accessible healthcare to millions of families across Karnataka and neighbouring states”. On this occasion Dr. Dilip remembered the vision of Dr. T.M.A. Pai, founder of the Manipal Group, whose dream was to make healthcare affordable to all. “The Manipal Arogya Card scheme, launched in 2000, has now reached a Silver Jubilee milestone. Over two decades, it has touched the lives of millions of beneficiaries. In the year 2000, we had enrolled 10500 members, and in the year 2024 we have enrolled 3.68 lakhs members under this scheme” he said.

Mr Saghir Siddiqui – Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises & Teaching Hospitals said, “we are offering both one-year and two-year membership options. The pricing structure ensures affordability for all sections of society. By paying a small amount, anyone can become a member and avail the benefits. Under the tagline “For the Whole Family, Great Value, Trusted Care,” it aims to provide comprehensive healthcare benefits to all members. The card holder can avail benefits of medical services at KMC Hospital Attavar, KMC Hospital Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle), Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel, Kasturba Hospital Manipal, Dr. TMA Pai Hospital Udupi, Dr. TMA Pai Rotary Hospital Karkala and ManipaI Hospital Goa and 2 dental colleges Manipal College of Dental Sciences Manipal and Mangalore respectively”.

Dr. Shivananda Prabhu – Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital, Kateel explained about the membership and said “For the one-year scheme, individual membership is available at ₹350, family membership, which includes the individual, their spouse, and any number of unmarried children below 25 years, is priced at ₹700. The family plus membership, which covers the individual, their spouse, any number of unmarried children below 25 years, and up to four parents, including in-laws, is available at ₹900. For the two-year scheme, individual membership is offered at ₹600, family membership at ₹950, and family plus membership at ₹1100. This structured approach ensures that comprehensive healthcare is accessible and affordable for individuals and families alike”.

Dr. Deepak Madi, Deputy Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar said “The Manipal Arogya Card holder can avail discount upto 50% on consultation, upto 20% discount on Laboratory investigations, upto 20% discount on Radiology investigation like CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-ray etc, upto 10% discount on the OP Medicines purchased from Hospital Pharmacy & upto 25% concession on Inpatient bill excluding consumables and packages across various ward categories. As there is no upper age Limit for Enrolment, this scheme has helped lot of senior citizens for their health care needs.

Mr. Rakesh, Senior Manager, Sales & Marketing said “For over 24 years, we’ve been dedicated to providing quality healthcare services to millions at discounted rates. The media’s support in promoting enrolment has been instrumental in reaching a wider audience. The public can obtain the Manipal Health Card at KMC Hospital Attavar, KMC Hospital Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel, and through authorized agents across Dakshina Kannada District and Northern Kerala.”

For Information on Manipal Arogya card agents at different locations or enrolments, public can contact: 7022078002, 0824 2285214.

To check your Manipal Arogya E card, give a miss call to 886757 9797 from your registered mobile number.

As a gesture of wishing good health to the Press & media members, the leadership team handed over a Complimentary Manipal Arogya Card to the Media Representatives.