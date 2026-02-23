Mangalore: ‘FOCII 2026 – Focused Obstetric Course’ at FMMC Inspires Clinical Excellence

Mangalore: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangalore, successfully hosted “FOCII 2026 – Focused Obstetric Course” on February 21st, 2026, at the Decennial Memorial Hall. This skill-based postgraduate teaching initiative was meticulously designed to enhance clinical competence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The event was skillfully organized under the leadership of Dr. Mahesha Navada, Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, who served as the Organizing Chairperson. Dr. Ektha M. Shetty and Dr. Jyotsna Coelho, both Assistant Professors, served as the Organizing Secretaries and helped run the course.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with an invocation, followed by a warm welcome address delivered by Dr. Mahesha Navada. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp symbolized the enlightenment and knowledge-sharing that the course aimed to foster. Dr. Rathnamala M. Desai, Professor Emeritus, SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad, served as the Chief Guest and delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the importance of clinical excellence and continuous learning in the field. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), delivered the Presidential Address.

Dr. Kameshwari Surampudi, Professor, and Dr. Vishaka Nagaraj, Consultant, both from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad, graced the occasion as Guests of Honour. They later contributed their expertise as faculty members for the afternoon’s hands-on workshop. Dr. Ektha M. Shetty delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s success. Dr. Lisa Melita Pinto and Dr. Nishmitha S. Rodrigues, both senior residents, served as the Masters of Ceremonies for the overall program. At the same time, Dr. Nikitha James, Assistant Professor, compered the inauguration ceremony.

A highlight of the event was the felicitation of Prof. Dr. Prema D’Cunha, a senior faculty member and former staff member of the department, in recognition of her dedicated service to the institution. A citation was presented in her honour, acknowledging her significant contributions.

The scientific sessions covered crucial obstetric topics, providing postgraduate students with comprehensive knowledge and practical insights. Dr. Mahesh and Dr. Prathima (Associate professor, fetal medicine specialist) covered ultrasound fundamentals, followed by a session on pelvic anatomy by Dr. Anjum Iftikhar (Gynaec oncologist). Dr. Ratna Mala M. Desai (Prof.) discussed CTG interpretation, while Dr. Sujaya V. Rao (Prof.) addressed right documentation practices. Dr. Shraddha Shetty (Professor and HOD, Kasturbha Medical College) led a session on practical pelvic examination. Labour room drills were conducted by Dr. Joylene Dalemida (professor), Dr. Shannon Fernandes (professor), Dr. Chethana Bolanthkodi (Assoc. Prof), and Dr. Alveera D’Souza. Dr. Caroline D’Souza (consultant psychiatrist) addressed stress management during residency, emphasizing practical application and clinical decision-making.

The Hands-on Workshop on Perineal Tear Repair, conducted by Dr. Kameshwari Surampudi and Dr. Vishaka Nagaraj, was a particularly well-received component of the course. This workshop provided structured training in applied anatomy, repair techniques for obstetric anal sphincter injuries, and hands-on practice utilizing simulation models.

FOCII 2026 successfully achieved its objective of serving as both “An Introduction and An Inspiration” for postgraduate students in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. The course was widely appreciated for its academic rigor and practical orientation. Approximately 100 postgraduate students benefited from the program. The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology expressed its sincere gratitude to the management, faculty, and participants for their invaluable support in making the event a resounding success.