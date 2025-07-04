Vijayendra dismisses K’taka Minister Priyank Kharge’s remark to ban RSS as ‘foolish’

Bengaluru: Commenting on the repeated statements by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge about banning the RSS if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra dismissed the remarks as foolish.

He was speaking to the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Friday.

When asked about Priyank Kharge’s statement that the RSS would be banned if Congress came to power at the Centre, Vijayendra responded: “We won’t respond to such foolish remarks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become Prime Minister for the third time, and his popularity is increasing. The country is progressing rapidly.”

If someone makes irresponsible speeches, India would not have become the fourth-largest economy in the world, he stated.

“The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has worked for development and led the country over the past 11 years has earned him this position. If Priyank Kharge dreams at night of Congress coming to power at the Centre, we have no objection,” the BJP leader said.

Criticising the IAS Officers’ Association for meeting the CM demanding action against BJP MLC N. Ravikumar, Vijayendra questioned, “When the Chief Minister behaved in a way that insulted IAS officers, where was the IAS Officers’ Association? Why didn’t they file a complaint against the Chief Minister at that time?”

He further said, “I have taken note of the media reports regarding MLC Ravikumar’s statement. He has also issued a clarification in this regard. Later, it was reported that the IAS Officers’ Association met the Chief Minister and submitted a complaint.”

“Some Congress leaders also met the Chief Secretary yesterday and filed a complaint. An FIR has reportedly been registered,” Vijayendra said in response to a question.

“Keep MLC Ravikumar’s issue aside for a moment. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself attempted to slap a senior police officer in a public rally in Belagavi. Where was the IAS Officers’ Association then? The same Chief Minister, at another official event, insulted a Deputy Commissioner by saying, ‘Hey, stand up!’ Where was the IAS Officers’ Association then?” he questioned further.

“Let this too be debated. The public is observing everything,” he added.

“Many are praying and trying hard to become Chief Minister. They’re planning to call Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to conduct ground-breaking ceremonies and foundation stone events. Let’s wait and see what unfolds in the coming days,” he said, responding to another question on Congress infighting.

“It doesn’t matter to us who becomes CM if Siddaramaiah resigns. What’s important is that the people of Karnataka are fed up with this Congress government. This government has no concern for the farmers who are in distress,” Vijayendra criticised.

“This Congress government is unable to provide houses to the poor or implement the Ganga Kalyana scheme. What does it matter who is CM? Nothing is developing. For the first time in the state’s history, after the Congress came to power, the government is unable to pay salaries to its employees,” he slammed.

Even in the Police Department, salaries cannot be disbursed on time. In the Irrigation Department, salaries have not been paid properly for the last 2–3 months. The same situation prevails across all departments,” Vijayendra stated.

“People are now wondering if such a bankrupt government can even survive,” he added.

“Regardless of who is CM, the situation will not improve,” he remarked.

“Not just BJP leaders, but even the general public is talking about a change of government in the state. Even ruling party MLAs are speaking out. In response to Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain’s statement, I ask – what is the Chief Minister’s reply to that?” he questioned.

MLA Iqbal Hussain, even after being served notice by the party not to issue statements on leadership, stated that Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar should become the CM.

“Union Minister and our senior leader Pralhad Joshi is working on resolving some internal issues in certain districts of our party. I personally requested him to look into these minor matters. Accordingly, he is taking time to understand and resolve the issues,” Vijayendra concluded.