Mangalore: One Dead, Another Injured in Sword Attack

Mangalore: An incident occurred in Addaru Koltamajalu, Mangalore, on Tuesday in which two individuals were attacked with swords by a group of assailants. The attack resulted in the death of one person and injuries to another.

The deceased has been identified as Immiyaz. The injured individual, Abdul Rahiman, son of Abdul Khader and a resident of Kolkamajalu Bellur, is currently receiving medical treatment.

According to reports, the attack took place while both victims were unloading sand from a pick-up vehicle in Koltamajalu. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time, and local authorities are investigating the matter.