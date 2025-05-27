Bantwal Incident: Prohibitory Orders Implemented for Three Days in Five Taluks of Dakshina Kannada District

As a precautionary measure to prevent untoward incidents related to the murder case in the Bantwal Rural Police Station limits of Dakshina Kannada district, prohibitory orders have been imposed in five taluks of Dakshina Kannada district for three days.

The District Magistrate has issued an order imposing prohibitory orders in Bantwal, Belthangady, Kadaba, Puttur, and Sullia taluks of Dakshina Kannada district from 6 pm on May 27 to 6 pm on May 30.

On Tuesday, May 27, two Muslim youths were attacked with deadly weapons by miscreants in Irakodi near Kuriyaala in Bantwal taluk. As a result, Rahim, a resident of Kolaththamazalu, died on the spot, and another injured person is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mangalore and is out of danger.