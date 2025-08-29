Mangalore Police Apprehend Individual Supplying Drugs to College Students

Mangalore: The Mangalore City Crime Branch (CCB) police have successfully apprehended an individual involved in the procurement and distribution of illicit substances to students attending prestigious colleges within the city. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Arshad Khan, 29, a resident of Kerala currently residing in Deralakatte. The arrest was made on August 29, 2025, following confirmed intelligence indicating Khan’s activities in the Deralakatte area.

According to law enforcement officials, Khan was procuring Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) from Bangalore and subsequently supplying it, along with Hydro Weed Ganja and MDMA pills, to college students in Mangalore. During the operation, authorities seized 53.29 grams of MDMA, 2.33 grams of Hydro Weed Ganja, and 0.45 grams of MDMA pills.

The seized contraband, along with a digital weighing scale, a mobile phone, and other related items, is estimated to be worth Rs 1,105,500, including the drugs valued at Rs 1,085,000.

A formal case has been registered at the Konaje Police Station, and investigations are currently underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in this drug trafficking network. The CCB unit officers and staff played a crucial role in the operation aimed at detecting and preventing the sale and transportation of MDMA within the city.

Authorities have indicated that the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to dismantle the entire drug distribution network and bring all involved parties to justice.