Technology and Automation Take Center Stage as India Maritime Week 2025 Roadshow Concludes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) today hosted a roadshow in Bengaluru as part of the run-up to India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled in Mumbai this October. The roadshow highlighted the critical role of technology and automation in shaping the future of India’s maritime sector.

The inaugural session was addressed by Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA. Other key dignitaries included Shri H.C. Balachandra, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Maritime Board, Shri H.N. Ashwanth, Development Advisor (Ports), MoPSW, Sri. Rajendra Kumar, Traffic Manager, NMPA, Shri Padmanabh Achar K, IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMPA. The presence of industry representatives, technology experts, and maritime stakeholders gave the event a collaborative character, reflecting the theme of innovation-driven growth. This event was supported by ASSOCHAM as an Industry Partner and Grant Thornton Bharat LLP as a Knowledge Partner.

Speaking at the event, Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, said the maritime future of India depends on “efficiency, integration, and innovation,” and emphasised that automation and digitalisation are “no longer options, but imperatives” to meet the country’s ambitious goals under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to expand the cargo handling capacity of Indian ports to over 10,000 MMTPA by 2047.

A key highlight was the presentation on the NAVIC Cell at New Mangalore Port, which is pioneering the use of IoT-enabled monitoring, blockchain-based trade documentation, AI-driven traffic management, and predictive analytics. These initiatives are enabling faster turnaround, reduced logistics costs, and greater reliability for shippers and exporters, while aligning with the National Logistics Portal (Marine).

The event also featured a panel discussion on “Driving the Future of Indian Ports: Technology & Automation in Action,” where experts underlined how automation in cargo handling, port management, and logistics can help India close the gap with global benchmarks. The consensus across the panel was that technology adoption will be the decisive factor in reducing logistics costs, improving turnaround times, and building globally competitive ports.

For Karnataka, the discussions carried special relevance. With a 343-km coastline and ports such as New Mangalore, which serve as gateways for the state’s vibrant industrial hinterland, Karnataka is positioned to play a central role in advancing India’s maritime transformation. The state’s Maritime Development Policy 2024 and plans for PPP-driven projects, inland waterways, and technology-led modernization were also highlighted as enablers of this vision.

Summing up the deliberations, Shri Ramana said the roadshow reinforced three critical messages:

India’s maritime future will be driven by technology and automation.

Karnataka is poised to play a central role in this transformation.

Collaboration between government, industry, and innovators is essential.

Looking ahead, he noted that India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai will showcase the country’s maritime vision to the world, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, and industry to deliberate on investments, innovation, and partnerships.

“Today’s roadshow has been a stepping stone in that journey,” Dr Ramana said, adding that India is committed to building ports that are efficient, competitive, sustainable, and future-ready.