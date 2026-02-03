Mangalore Publisher Nigel Fernandes Bestowed Prestigious Papal Knighthood

Bangalore: Nigel Fernandes, the CEO of ATC Publishers and Arclight Global Pvt Ltd, has been awarded the Papal Title of Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester. The honor was conferred upon him by Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India, alongside Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the CCBI (Conference of Catholic Bishops of India), and Cardinal Oswald Gracias. The ceremony took place at the 37th CCBI Plenary Assembly in Bangalore, attended by bishops, office bearers, and executive secretaries of the CCBI.

Distinguished guests present on the dais included Cardinal Anthony Poola, Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore and Vice President of the CCBI, Archbishop Vincent Aind of Ranchi and Secretary General of the CCBI, Bishop Peter Abir Antonysamy of Sultanpet, Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI, Rev. Dr. Lucien Legrand, the renowned biblical scholar, and Mrs. Brenda Fernandes.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias emphasized Mr. Fernandes’ extensive contributions to the Church, particularly in the realms of biblical studies, liturgy, catechesis, and spiritual guidance. He noted that Mr. Fernandes has consistently applied his professional expertise, vision, and pastoral sensitivity to the service of the Church.

Specifically, Cardinal Gracias highlighted Mr. Fernandes’ pioneering role in coordinating two significant English Catholic Bible translations: the New Living Translation (Catholic Edition) and the English Standard Version (Catholic Edition). These projects involved ecumenical collaboration with Tyndale and Crossway, and were conducted in consultation with the Church hierarchy and esteemed biblical scholars, including Rev. Dr. Lucien Legrand, Rev. Dr. Assisi Saldanha, and Rev. Dr. Govindu Rayanna, ensuring both scriptural fidelity and broad accessibility.

Furthermore, Mr. Fernandes played a key role in the preparation of the Lectionary, liturgical rite books, and various official publications for the CCBI, thereby supporting the prayer and sacramental life of the Church. In the area of catechesis, he has been a fervent advocate for the Catechism of the Catholic Church since its publication in 1994, as well as for YOUCAT, the Catechism Compendium, and CCBI resources, guiding catechists, educators, youth, and families toward a deeper understanding of their faith.

Mr. Fernandes’ spiritual legacy extends to over 2,000 titles in Scripture, theology, spirituality, and pastoral care, including St. Mother Teresa’s autobiography, books by Popes, and encyclicals. These publications have reached audiences not only in India but also in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the Gulf region through a well-established distribution network.

Nigel Fernandes is an alumnus of St. Aloysius College and the T.A. Pai Institute of Management, institutions that provided the foundation for his professional and leadership development. He currently resides in Bangalore, where he continues to serve the Church through his publishing, educational, and digital endeavors.

For the past 32 years, Mr. Fernandes has served as the CEO of Asian Trading Corporation (ATC), ATC Publishers, and JoyofGifting.com. ATC, founded in 1946 in Bombay, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. Under Mr. Fernandes’ leadership, the company has made a significant impact across Asia. His contributions to education also include Arclight Global Pvt Ltd, which develops value-based textbooks. Embracing the digital age, he co-founded Catholic Connect, a CCBI initiative that has garnered over 70,000 downloads and features 4,000 Matrimony profiles, a dedicated Job Portal, seven lakh monthly website visits for news, and a wealth of spiritual content. It stands as the only platform offering comprehensive Catholic news from around the world in a single location.

Beyond his professional activities, Mr. Fernandes has actively participated in pastoral roles as a member of the Parish Pastoral Council, Archdiocesan Pastoral Council, the Catholic Council of Karnataka, the Catholic Council of India, and CCBI commissions. He has also been involved in the National Council for Synodality and Jubilee 2025 Committees and serves on the National Councils for Bible and Media. Furthermore, he has served three terms on the Bible Society of India’s Marketing Advisory Board.

Speaking to Catholic Connect, Mr. Fernandes expressed his profound humility upon receiving the honor: “I receive this honour with deep humility and overwhelming gratitude.” He extended his sincere thanks to Cardinals, Bishops, Patrons, Priests, Sisters, Brothers, his family, partners, colleagues, friends, and associates whose encouragement has supported his work.

He further reflected, “This recognition touches me deeply and renews within me a stronger desire to continue committedly—not as culmination, but as a call to greater responsibility.”

The conferral of the Papal Title of Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester upon Nigel Fernandes is a recognition of decades of dedicated service and a life of lasting impact within the Church.