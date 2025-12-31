Mangaluru Catholic Community Welcomes 2026 with Adoration and Thanksgiving Mass

Mangaluru: The Catholic faithful of Mangaluru commenced the New Year 2026 with profound expressions of gratitude and spiritual devotion. On the evening of December 31, 2025, members of the Holy Cross Church, Cordel, gathered for a solemn Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and a Thanksgiving Mass commemorating the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God.

The liturgical program commenced at 6:30 PM on the church grounds with the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. A palpable atmosphere of prayerful contemplation enveloped the assembly as congregants united in supplication, entrusting the unfolding year to divine providence and imploring blessings for the times ahead.

Following the Adoration, Assistant Parish Priest Fr. Vijay Monteiro, in conjunction with fellow clergy, presided over a solemn Thanksgiving Mass.

Deacon Denzil Rodrigues, in his homily, expounded on the significance of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, articulating that the feast provides an opportunity for the faithful to reflect upon the fundamental tenets of their faith: Mary as the Mother of Jesus and her selfless offering of her Son for the salvation of humanity.

Deacon Rodrigues further elaborated that the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, serves as a poignant reflection on maternal love, sacrifice, and the sacred bond between the divine and humanity. He referenced Pope Pius XI’s extension of the Feast of the Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary to the universal Church in 1931. He also noted the subsequent replacement of the Feast of the Circumcision with the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, by Pope Paul VI in 1974, thereby establishing January 1 as a major Marian feast within the Church calendar.

Drawing parallels to everyday experiences, Deacon Rodrigues underscored the critical role of mothers in nurturing and guiding their children. “As we observe this feast,” he stated, “let us hold sacred the gift of Mary’s motherhood, her complete submission to God’s will, and the enduring relationship we share with her as our spiritual mother.”

In concluding his homily, Deacon Rodrigues implored the congregation to emulate the virtues exemplified by Mother Mary. “We must learn from her the gift of saying ‘yes’ to God, the gift of time, peace, and clarity of mind,” he urged.

At the culmination of the Mass, Parish Priest Fr. Clifford Fernandes conveyed heartfelt New Year greetings to all parishioners, praying for a year characterized by peace, robust health, and the abundant blessings of God.