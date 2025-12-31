Our Lady of Miracles Church Celebrates New Year and Feast of the Mother of God

Mangalore: Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres, celebrated the commencement of the new year and the Feast of the Mother of God with notable enthusiasm and spiritual fervour. The celebrations, marked by traditional observances and community participation, saw a large gathering of parishioners.

The religious ceremonies were conducted with solemnity and reverence. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth, the Parish Priest, led the adoration in English, followed by a Mass celebrated in English by Fr. Alwyn Serrao. Fr. Ivan D’Souza, Secretary to the Bishop, conducted the adoration in Konkani, catering to the diverse linguistic backgrounds of the assembled devotees. The homily was delivered by Fr. Maxim Rosario, who expounded on the significance of the occasion and the role of the Virgin Mary in the spiritual lives of the faithful.

A significant element of the New Year’s celebrations was the induction of the newly elected members of the Parish Pastoral Council. These individuals, entrusted with the administrative and spiritual guidance of the parish, formally took their oath of office, committing themselves to their responsibilities within the church community.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Mr Dickson D’Souza, the Vice President, and Mrs Jacintha Fernandes, the Secretary, were felicitated for their election to these important roles. The felicitation acknowledged their dedication to the church and the confidence placed in them by the parishioners.

The celebrations culminated with expressions of gratitude for the blessings of the past year and hopeful anticipation for the year ahead. Parishioners offered thanks for the gift of 2025 and joyfully welcomed the arrival of 2026, expressing optimism for the future and reaffirming their faith in the divine. The event served as a unifying experience, reinforcing the bonds within the parish community and setting a positive tone for the new year.