Mangaluru Catholics Gain Insight into KCDC’s New Welfare Programmes in Awareness Drive

Mangaluru: In a concerted effort to enhance community empowerment through access to state-sponsored benefits, the Mangalore Diocesan Commission for Social Development (CODP), in collaboration with the Karnataka Christian Development Corporation (KCDC), convened a comprehensive awareness and grievance redressal programme on November 24 at the Pastoral Institute, Shanthi Kiran, Bajjodi. The initiative aimed to inform Mangaluru’s Catholic community about the KCDC’s updated welfare programmes and streamline the application process.

The event drew significant participation from key political figures and community leaders, underscoring a renewed commitment to ensuring that government funds effectively reach intended beneficiaries within the Christian community.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, presided over the programme. The distinguished panel of dignitaries included Mrs. Shalet Pinto, Chairperson of the Karnataka Ecotourism Development Board; Mr. Stany Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy; Mr. Naveen D’Souza, Corporator of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC); Mr. Harsha Lasrado and Mr. Jathanna, Members of the Karnataka Christian Development Corporation (KCDC); and Mr. Santhosh D’Souza, President of the Catholic Sabha.

In his presidential address, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha emphasised the critical role of awareness in empowering the community. He encouraged attendees to overcome any reservations and proactively pursue the rights and benefits offered by the state, emphasising that these initiatives are specifically designed to promote self-sufficiency and maintain dignity.

A central component of the programme was a detailed presentation on the KCDC’s various projects, accompanied by newly released informational posters illustrating the specific financial benefits available. Key schemes highlighted included:

1. Education & Skill Development:

‘Arivu’ (Education Loan) Scheme: This scheme provides financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5.00 lakh annually for students pursuing professional courses.

Overseas Education Loan Scheme: Offering an interest-free loan facility of up to Rs 20.00 lakh per student, this scheme aims to support those pursuing higher education abroad.

Community-Based Skill Development Training Scheme: Tailored training programmes are available for unemployed Christian youth (both men and women) to facilitate self-employment or secure positions in offices and factories.

2. Economic Independence & Self-Employment:

Swavalambi Sarathi Scheme: Designed for independent drivers, this scheme offers a subsidy of up to Rs 3.00 lakh for the purchase of vehicles such as taxis, goods carriers, and auto-rickshaws.

Shrama Shakthi Scheme: This scheme provides a loan facility of Rs 50,000 at a low interest rate, coupled with a 50% subsidy for general beneficiaries.

Shrama Shakthi (Special Women) Scheme: A dedicated initiative for women, this scheme offers total financial assistance of Rs 50,000, comprising a Rs 25,000 loan and a Rs 25,000 subsidy.

Vruthi Prothsaha (Vocational Promotion) Scheme: This scheme provides a loan facility of Rs 1.00 lakh with a 50% subsidy to support and encourage vocational trades.

Business Enterprise / Direct Loan Scheme: For larger business ventures, a loan facility of up to Rs 20.00 lakh is available, secured against property mortgages.

Subsidy Scheme for Christian Women Self-Help Groups: This scheme offers 50% of the unit cost or a maximum subsidy of Rs 2.00 lakh to registered Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

3. Agriculture & Infrastructure:

Ganga Kalyana Scheme: Providing a subsidy ranging from Rs 3.00 lakh to Rs 4.00 lakh for borewell drilling, this scheme aims to significantly benefit farmers by ensuring reliable irrigation.

Grants for Projects of the Christian Community: Financial assistance is available for the repair and renovation of churches and community halls, the construction of compound walls for cemeteries, and for orphanages, old-age homes, and shelters managed by Christian voluntary organisations (NGOs).

Following the scheme presentations, an interactive session allowed participants to address queries directly to the KCDC members regarding potential challenges in the application process. Clarifications were sought on issues such as simplifying documentation requirements for loans against property mortgages, reducing processing times for subsidies like the Swavalambi Sarathi scheme, and clarifying eligibility criteria for NGO grants and church renovation funds.

KCDC officials provided immediate responses, assuring attendees that new processes are designed to minimise bureaucratic delays. The programme concluded with commitments from the Catholic Sabha and CODP to establish help desks within parishes to assist applicants with the necessary forms and paperwork. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that the Mangaluru Catholic community can effectively access and benefit from the KCDC’s welfare programmes.