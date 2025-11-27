US Embassy thanks CBI for dismantling illegal call centre targeting Americans

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Thursday thanked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it dismantled an illegal call centre targeting US nationals and arrested a key operative in the transnational cybercrime network.

The Embassy stated that agencies of India and the US are working together to dismantle international networks to stop future scams and keep the citizens safe.

“India’s Central Bureau of Investigation has dismantled an illegal call centre targeting US nationals and arrested a key operative in the transnational cybercrime network. Through coordinated intelligence and decisive action, our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks to prevent future scams and keep our citizens safe. Thank you for your continued support CBI,” the US Embassy in India posted on X.

Earlier this week, the CBI said that it has arrested Vikas Kumar Nimar, a key absconding accused allegedly involved in running a sprawling network of illegal call centres targeting foreign nationals, particularly citizens of the US.

Nimar was apprehended from his residence in Lucknow on November 20, 2025, following a warrant issued by the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pune.

The CBI had registered the case on September 24, 2024, and subsequently launched extensive search operations across multiple states.

During coordinated raids conducted in September 2024, the agency busted and dismantled four illegal call centres being operated from Pune, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

“One key operative, Vikas Kumar Nimar, who was instrumental in establishing and operating the illegal call centres VC Infrometrix Pvt. Ltd at Pune and Visakhapatnam, was absconding since the date of registration of the case,” the CBI said.

These centres, according to investigators, were part of a sophisticated cybercrime syndicate designed to defraud US nationals through deceptive calls and online schemes.

Upon detaining the accused at his Lucknow residence, CBI officials recovered Rs 14 lakh in cash, multiple mobile phones and several incriminating documents believed to be linked to the cybercrime operations.

“During the search operations, CBI busted another illegal call centre being operated by the accused Vikas Kumar Nimar in Lucknow targeting US nationals and dismantled the same,” the CBI said.

“Search at the said illegal call centre led to recovery of 52 laptops containing incriminating digital evidence, being used by the accused persons in operation of the said cyber-crime network,” it added.

The agency further said that the investigation of the case is continuing.