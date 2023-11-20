Mangaluru City Police Designate Six Zones as ‘No Horn Zones’

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal declared several prominent Central Business District areas in the city, including Clock Tower and surrounding areas in Hampanakatte, ‘No Horn Zones’ on Monday.

He issued a notification in the capacity of Additional District Magistrate after proceedings under the provisions of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules and the Indian Motor Vehicles Act based on the November 19 report of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Anupam Agrawal said with traffic congestion increasing day by day and drivers unnecessarily using horns, certain areas have been declared as ‘no horn zones’ in the public interest to curb noise pollution.

This decision aims to promote the well-being of the public, including the functioning of government offices, educational institutions such as schools and colleges, and the health of patients in hospitals, he said.

The ‘no horn zones’ include areas around Government Lady Goschen Hospital (from the third cross near the maidan of Rao and Rao Circle to the hospital, Lady Goschen to Clock Tower, and from the hospital to Kalpana Sweets) Hampankatta Junction to Milagres Church area. This zone includes the Casualty gate of the Government Wenlock Hospital to the Muttappa Gudi and from Hampankatta junction to Mini Vidhana Soudha. The police have also decided to declare the area around Dr B R Ambedkar Circle as a ‘no horn zone’. This area includes up to 50 metres area towards Balmatta junction, 50 metres towards Bunts Hostel Circle, 50 metres towards Hampankatta circle and from Mahila Sabha building (Light House Hill Road) to Ambedkar Circle.

The other ‘no horn zone’ areas include the north side compound of the Attavar KMC Hospital to Bishop Victor (Attavar New Road) turn. The 100 metre area road in front of Deralakatte Yenepoya Hospital and 100 metre area in front of Justice K S Hegde Hospital, Deralakatte have also been declared as no horn zones.

The commissioner said, as per the provisions of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act (Amendment) 2019, if a horn is used in an area designated as a ‘no horn zone’ as indicated by traffic signage, the first violation by the vehicle driver will result in a penalty of Rs 1000. Subsequent violations and any subsequent offences will incur a penalty of Rs 2000 each.