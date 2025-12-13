Mangaluru: Court Imposes Rs 25,000 Fine on Scooter Owner for Minor Riding Incident

Mangaluru: A judicial court has levied a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner of a scooter following an incident in which a minor was found operating the vehicle, subsequently resulting in an accident. The ruling underscores the legal ramifications of permitting unauthorized individuals, particularly minors, to operate motor vehicles.

The incident transpired on March 30, 2025, at approximately 3:50 a.m. near the Nanthur Padavu section of National Highway 66. According to official reports, a minor was riding a scooter when it collided with another two-wheeled vehicle traveling in the same direction towards Kuntikan. The impact of the collision resulted in injuries to the riders of both vehicles involved.

Law enforcement authorities registered a formal case at the Kadri Traffic Police Station. Sub-Inspector Rosamma, following a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, subsequently filed the charge sheet before the court for adjudication.

Upon hearing the presented evidence and considering the relevant legal statutes, Judge Fawaz P.A. of the JMFC Eighth Court rendered a judgment imposing a monetary fine of Rs 25,000 on Abdul Hameed, the registered owner of the scooter. The fine was imposed on the grounds that Mr. Hameed had permitted a minor to operate the vehicle, thereby contravening established traffic regulations and endangering public safety. This ruling serves as a stern reminder of the legal responsibilities vested in vehicle owners and the potential consequences of negligence in entrusting vehicles to unqualified individuals.