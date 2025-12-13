Udupi: Second Suspect Arrested in Shiriyara Society Multi-Crore Fraud Case

Udupi: Kota police have apprehended a second suspect in the multi-crore rupee fraud case involving the Shiriyara Seva Co-operative Society, Kavadi branch in Sabarakatte. This development is a significant step in the ongoing investigation into financial irregularities at the society.

The individual taken into custody has been identified as Harish Kulal, a 32-year-old resident of Havaralu, Kavadi village. Kulal stands accused of colluding with Suresh Bhat, the in-charge manager of the Kavadi branch, in the misappropriation of a substantial sum amounting to Rs 1.70 crore from the society’s funds. Following the registration of a formal complaint at the Kota Police Station, both individuals had absconded, prompting an extensive search operation.

Suresh Bhat, a resident of Januvarkatte in Heggunje village, was initially apprehended on November 18th. Subsequent investigations and diligent pursuit of leads by law enforcement officials led to the tracing and eventual arrest of the fugitive Harish Kulal.

The arrest operation was executed by a dedicated team under the leadership of Kota Police Station Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar. The team also included PSI Mantesh Jabhagoud and police personnel Krishna Sheregar, Sridhar and Sharath. The entire operation was conducted under the supervision and guidance of Udupi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Prabhu D.T. and Brahmavar Circle Inspector Gopikrishna, ensuring a coordinated and effective approach.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the full extent of the fraud, identify any additional individuals who may have been involved, and recover the misappropriated funds. The successful apprehension of both primary suspects represents a significant step forward in bringing those responsible for the alleged financial misconduct to justice. The case remains under active investigation.