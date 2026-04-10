Mangaluru: Fr Melwin J Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Dies at 63

Rev Fr Melwin J Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions and Vice President of the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES), passed away on April 10th, at the age of 63.

Born on December 31, 1963, Fr Pinto was a distinguished alumnus of St Aloysius Institutions, later dedicating his life to the Jesuit order. He pursued higher education, earning a Master’s Degree in English, alongside a diploma in psychology and counselling, demonstrating a commitment to both intellectual and pastoral pursuits.

Ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1997, Fr Pinto embarked on a career marked by educational leadership and service. His early assignments included serving as headmaster at St Joseph’s Primary School and High School in Hassan from 1996 to 1999. A visionary in education, he founded St Joseph’s Indian PU College, where he served as Principal until 2007. He then served at St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru, for four years. Later, he was appointed as the Principal of St Joseph’s College, Hassan.

Beyond his contributions to education in India, Fr Pinto also served in Rome, followed by a period at Fathima Retreat House as Superior for five years. His experience extended to Vatican Communications and Radio in Rome, where he contributed to the English desk for Asia and Indian languages.

Remembered as a brilliant and kind-hearted priest, Fr Pinto was known for his dedication to students, particularly those struggling academically. His counselling skills and compassionate nature made him a valuable mentor and guide.

Mangalorean.com joins in mourning the demise of Fr Melwin J Pinto, SJ. May his soul rest in peace.