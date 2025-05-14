Mangaluru Gears Up for Mango Mela at Kadri Park

Mangaluru: The city of Mangaluru is preparing to celebrate the king of fruits with the upcoming Mango Mela, scheduled to take place from May 16th to May 18th at Kadri Park. The event is a joint initiative by the Department of Horticulture, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, and the District Administration.

The inauguration ceremony is slated for May 16th at 10:00 AM. Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health, and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge, who will officially inaugurate the Mela. Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader Fareed will also be present.

D. Vedavyas Kamath, the esteemed MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency, will preside over the inauguration ceremony. The announcement was made by the Deputy Director of Horticulture in a recent press release, highlighting the collaborative effort to showcase the region’s diverse mango varieties and promote local farmers.

The Mango Mela aims to provide a platform for farmers to directly connect with consumers, offering a wide array of mangoes and related products. Attendees can anticipate a vibrant atmosphere with stalls showcasing different mango types, demonstrations on mango cultivation, and opportunities to purchase directly from producers. The organizers are encouraging residents and visitors to attend and support local agriculture.