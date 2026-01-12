Mangaluru Gears Up for the 9th ONGC–MRPL International Kite Festival

Mangaluru: The coastal city of Mangaluru is preparing to host the 9th ONGC–MRPL International Kite Festival on January 17th and 18th, 2026. This year’s festival, a highlight of the Karavali Utsava festivities, will take place at a new and picturesque venue: Blue Bay Beach, Tannirbavi. Organized by Team Mangalore, a dedicated group of kite enthusiasts, the event promises to be a vibrant celebration of the cultural heritage of the Dakshina Kannada District.

The curtain-raiser ceremony, held on January 10th, 2026, was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah and Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri D. K. Shivakumar, underscoring the significance of the festival to the state. Also in attendance were Shri H.K. Patil, Tourism Minister of Karnataka, Shri U T Kadar, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Department in the Government of Karnataka, Smt. Laxmi HebbalKar, Udupi District In-charge Minister, Shri Darshan H.V., IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Sri Gurme Suresh Shetty MLA, Kapu Assembly Constituency, and Shri Ivan Dsouza, MLC.

The 9th ONGC–MRPL International Kite Festival is set to feature a substantial contingent of 60 kite flyers hailing from both India and various countries across the globe. Attendees can anticipate a dazzling display of kite-flying artistry, showcasing a diverse range of designs, techniques, and cultural expressions. The festival aims to provide a spectacular blend of tradition, creativity, and international camaraderie, truly reflecting the vibrant spirit of Tulunadu. The event is expected to draw large crowds, boosting tourism and providing a platform for cultural exchange.