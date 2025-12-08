Mangaluru: Greater Awareness on HIV/AIDS Is Necessary – Senior Civil Judge Jaibunnisa

Mangaluru: A district-level World AIDS Day program was convened at the Indian Red Cross Society auditorium in Mangaluru, emphasizing the critical need for heightened awareness and the protection of the rights of individuals living with HIV/AIDS. The collaborative event was organized by the Dakshina Kannada District Administration, District Legal Services Authority, Zilla Panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare Department, District AIDS Control and Prevention Unit, Indian Red Cross Society Mangaluru, Yenepoya Nursing College, Father Muller Nursing College, Dakshina Kannada District Advocates’ Association, and the National Service Scheme Unit, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru.

Senior Civil Judge Jaibunnisa, Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the program, highlighting the societal stigma and discrimination faced by individuals infected with HIV. She underscored that such treatment infringes upon their fundamental right to live with dignity. Jaibunnisa emphasized the significance of the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, which safeguards the human and constitutional rights of people living with HIV. The Act mandates that no HIV test, treatment, or research can be conducted without the informed consent of the individual. She firmly advocated for the elimination of discrimination and stigma, stressing the importance of providing opportunities for those living with HIV to lead dignified lives within the community.

Dr. Shivaprakash, Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital, addressed the emotional challenges and potential confusion experienced by adolescents during their formative years. He emphasized the importance of providing appropriate guidance to young people to facilitate the development of a healthy future.

Dr. Kishore Kumar M., Principal of the Surathkal District Training Centre, advocated for increased awareness initiatives regarding HIV/AIDS through platforms such as the National Service Scheme and Red Ribbon Clubs. He emphasized that the values instilled during student life are enduring and contribute to success in life. Dr. Kumar further emphasized that strong ideals and discipline are vital for achieving life goals.

CA Shantharam Shetty, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, presided over the program. District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. H. R. Thimmaiah delivered the introductory address, setting the context for World AIDS Day.

Dr. Khateeja Dilshad, District AIDS Control Officer, welcomed the assembled gathering. The event was skillfully compered by Jyothi K. Ulepadi, District Health Education Officer, and Taranath delivered the vote of thanks. The program served as a crucial platform for reinforcing the importance of awareness, prevention, and the protection of the rights of individuals affected by HIV/AIDS within the Dakshina Kannada district.