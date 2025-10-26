Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 31 Fishermen from Distressed Vessel in Arabian Sea

Mangaluru: In a display of maritime proficiency, the Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 31 fishermen from a distressed fishing vessel approximately 100 nautical miles off the New Mangalore Port in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. The rescue operation culminated in days of intensive search efforts amidst challenging weather conditions.

According to an official statement released by the Coast Guard, the fishing boat had been last documented off the coast of Goa on October 24, after which it was reported missing. Initial surface search operations were launched immediately; however, these efforts were hindered by adverse weather conditions, including rough seas, heavy rainfall, and strong winds that prevailed over the search area. These conditions significantly impeded visibility and maneuverability, posing considerable challenges to the rescue teams.

Recognizing the urgency and the increasing risk to the lives of the fishermen, the Coast Guard escalated the search efforts by deploying a specialized aircraft from Kochi. This deployment was intended to intensify the aerial surveillance of the designated search area, thereby increasing the probability of locating the missing vessel.

On Saturday, after persistent and coordinated efforts, the distressed fishing boat was finally located. The Coast Guard confirmed that all 31 fishermen on board were rescued safely. The rescued crew members were immediately assessed and provided with essential assistance, including medical evaluations and provisions, ensuring their well-being following the ordeal. Subsequently, the fishermen were transported to shore, where arrangements were made for their further care and repatriation.

The Indian Coast Guard has affirmed that all rescued fishermen are in stable condition. This successful rescue operation highlights the Coast Guard’s dedication to maritime safety and its ability to conduct effective search and rescue operations, even in the face of formidable environmental challenges.