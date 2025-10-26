Police Deny Permission for Protest in Support of Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi

Belthangady: The Belthangady police department has officially denied permission for a planned protest in support of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, a prominent figure in the Soujanya case campaign. The protest, organized by the Rashtriya Hindu Jagarana Vedike, was scheduled to take place on October 27th.

The decision to deny permission was formally announced in a press release issued by the District Superintendent of Police. Anil Kumar Antar, president of the Rashtriya Hindu Jagarana Vedike, had sought authorization for the demonstration. However, the police department cited the ongoing judicial review of the matter as the primary reason for the rejection. Authorities stated that allowing the protest could potentially interfere with the legal proceedings and compromise the integrity of the judicial process.

The District Superintendent of Police has issued a stern warning, emphasizing that any individual or group that violates the order and proceeds with the unauthorized protest will face stringent legal action. The police department has affirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that all citizens adhere to the legal framework. This prohibition underscores the authorities’ stance on preventing any actions that could potentially disrupt the judicial process or incite public unrest. The situation remains under close observation, and the police department has assured the public that it is prepared to take necessary measures to uphold the law.