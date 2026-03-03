Mangaluru: Man Arrested for Social Media Post Threatening Bomb Blast

Mangaluru: Law enforcement officials have apprehended a 35-year-old man in connection with a threatening social media post that alluded to a potential bomb blast. The accused has been identified as Shankar Mastappa Mogaveer, a resident of Devinagar in Bhatkal.

Shankar was taken into custody after the Ullal Police Station received a complaint regarding a message he allegedly posted on the Instagram platform. The post, originating from the account “shankar11916,” contained the statement “Support maadi bro ullal masjid hatra bomb blast madthini.” This translates to a threat of carrying out a bomb blast near a mosque in Ullal.

The concerning post was brought to the attention of authorities by Santosh Doddamani, who was engaged in routine monitoring of social media activity. Recognizing the potential threat, Doddamani promptly filed a formal complaint with the Ullal Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation, which led to the identification and subsequent arrest of Mogaveer. Following his arrest, the accused was presented before the court.

Authorities have stated that a thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway to ascertain the motives behind the post and to determine the extent of any potential threat. The police have not released any further details regarding the investigation at this time.