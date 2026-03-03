Residents March for Early Implementation of Varahi Project Right Bank Canal

Kundapur: A significant demonstration, dubbed ‘Neerigaagi Namma Nadige’ (Our Walk for Water), took place on March 3rd and 4th, as residents marched from Kandlur to Siddapur, demanding the swift execution of the Varahi Right Bank Canal project. The mega padayatra was spearheaded by K. Gopala Poojary, former MLA of Byndoor, galvanizing public attention towards the long-pending irrigation initiative.

Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kodavoor inaugurated the padayatra, acknowledging the sustained efforts of numerous leaders over the years towards the Varahi project. He underscored the critical need to expedite the Right Bank Canal project to ensure the effective utilization of water resources, which he described as the “lifeline” of the community, for the betterment of farmers and the general public.

The extensive padayatra was a collaborative effort led by the Vandse and Byndoor Block Congress Committees, in conjunction with various organizations, farmers, and concerned citizens. The timing of the march was strategically planned to coincide with the Budget Session, aiming to capture the government’s attention on this pressing issue. Kodavoor affirmed the Congress party’s unwavering support for Gopala Poojary’s initiative, emphasizing its potential to secure irrigation for thousands of hectares of agricultural land.

M.A. Gafoor, Chairman of the Coastal Development Board, addressed the gathering, highlighting the decades-long delays in the Varahi project due to insufficient funding from successive administrations. He recounted the efforts of past MLAs, including Kapu Sanjeeva Shetty, G.S. Acharya, Winnifred Fernandes, Pratap Chandra Shetty, and former MP Oscar Fernandes, in securing funds during the tenure of then Chief Minister Gundurao. Despite these efforts, the project’s progress remains sluggish. Gafoor emphasized that the implementation of the Right Bank Canal would significantly benefit farmers in the Byndoor and Kundapur Assembly constituencies.

K. Gopala Poojary, addressing the participants, stated that the padayatra was specifically organized to demand the implementation of the Varahi Right Bank Canal project. Additional demands included the provision of water to the remaining areas under the Siddapur Lift Irrigation Scheme and the resolution of drinking water issues under the Jal Jeevan Mission, where pipelines have been installed without the commencement of water supply. Poojary affirmed his commitment to conveying the strength and unity of the farmers to authorities in Siddapur.

The padayatra saw participation from several prominent figures, including district award-winning farmer Mumbaaru Dinkar Shetty, Vandse Block Congress President Pradeep Kumar Shetty Gudibettu, Byndoor Block Congress President Aravind Poojary Naada, former Block Presidents Sampigedi Sanjeeva Shetty and Madan Kumar, former Youth Congress President Shekhar Poojary, District Congress Spokesperson Vikas Hegde, District Vice President Devananda Shetty, General Secretary Prasanna Kumar Shetty Keradi, Santosh Kumar Shetty Hakladi, Raghurama Shetty, Kollur Mookambika Temple Management Committee President K. Babu Shetty Teggarse, Saukuru Durga Parameshwari Temple Management Committee President Kishan Hegde, Paschima Vahini Project Organization President Chitte Rajagopala Hegde, Varahi Irrigation Users Forum President Santosh Kumar Shetty, Vandse Block Congress office-bearers, and numerous other supporters. The collective presence underscored the widespread community support for the timely completion of the Varahi project.