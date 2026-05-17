Mangaluru: Man Dies in Lift Accident at Kuntikan Mart

Mangaluru: A 28-year-old man, Noufal from Poonjakere in Belalu village, died in a lift accident at a mart in Mangaluru’s Kuntikan area on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred while Noufal was reportedly working at the establishment. Initial reports indicate that the accident happened within the premises of the mart.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that colleagues and other individuals present at the scene immediately attempted to pull Noufal out of the lift following the accident. However, these efforts proved unsuccessful.

Sources close to the deceased have confirmed that Noufal was unmarried.

The Urwa Police Station has registered a case, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.