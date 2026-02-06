Mangaluru: Mother and Daughter Injured in Road Accident Near Pavanje Temple

Mangaluru: A mother and her daughter were injured on Friday evening after being struck by a trailer lorry while waiting for a bus at Pavanje. The incident occurred in front of the Pavanje Temple, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

The victims have been identified as Kusuma, a local teacher, and her 14-year-old daughter, Sumalata. According to police reports, the pair were standing at the bus stop in Pavanje, awaiting transportation, when a trailer lorry traveling from Mangaluru in the direction of Udupi veered and hit them.

Kusuma sustained serious injuries as a result of the impact, while Sumalata suffered minor injuries. Both were immediately attended by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The extent of Kusuma’s injuries remains a concern, and she is currently under close observation by medical professionals.

Mangaluru North Traffic Police Inspector Shivakumar promptly arrived at the location to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Following the on-site inspection, the trailer lorry involved was seized by authorities as part of the ongoing inquiry. The driver of the lorry is currently being questioned to determine the cause of the accident, with potential charges pending depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns among residents regarding road safety, particularly in areas frequented by pedestrians and commuters. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.