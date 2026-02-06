St Anthony Ashram Set for Grand Relic Feast; Msgr Maxim Noronha Inaugurates Novena with Flag Hoisting at Milagres Shrine

Mangaluru: The St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu—the Mangalore Diocesan shrine and home for the poor and destitutes—commenced its preparations for the grand annual celebration of the Relic Feast of St Anthony of Padua on February 6, 2026. As the Ashram’s dedicated shrine is situated at the Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres, the festive proceedings officially began today with the hoisting of the festal flag by Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangalore.

The ceremony marked the start of the nine-day novena leading up to the feast. The inaugural Mass was concelebrated by Rev. Fr J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Praveen Amrith Martis, Administrator, and Fr Nishanth Vivian Rodrigues, Assistant Director. The first day’s prayers and liturgy were offered specifically for the intentions of the Basic Ecclesial Communities (BEC). The faithful prayed for the inspiration to use the gift of tongues to glorify God and spread His word throughout their communities.

Reflecting on the feast’s central theme, “Sanctify my Tongue” (Psalm 141:3), Msgr Maxim Noronha delivered a stirring homily. He reminded the congregation that the tongue is a sacred gift intended to glorify God and uplift others. He emphasized that the incorrupt tongue of St Anthony remains a miraculous sign, calling the faithful to shun blasphemy and instead use their words to spread peace and the Gospel.

Upon the conclusion of the Mass, Fr. Nishanth Vivian Rodrigues presided over the novena, imparting blessings upon the faithful with the sacred relics. The liturgy was beautifully accompanied by the hymns of the Urwa parish choir.

Hundreds of devotees gathered for the first day of the novena, which will continue daily at the Milagres Shrine and the Ashram in Jeppu until February 14.

Feast Day Schedule – Sunday, February 15, 2026: The Relic Feast will be celebrated with several solemn services across the day:

6:00 AM: Festal Mass at St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, celebrated by Very Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor, St Aloysius (Deemed to be) University.

9:30 AM: Solemn Festal Mass at St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, celebrated by Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore.

11:00 AM: Holy Mass in Malayalam at Milagres Shrine.

6:00 PM: The Main Grand Festive Mass at Milagres Shrine, presided over by Most Rev. Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore.

The Ashram administration invites all devotees to participate in these spiritual exercises and seek the powerful intercession of St Anthony.

Report & Photos: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore