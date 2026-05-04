Mangaluru: Nineteen-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing; Police Investigation Underway

Mangaluru: Konaje Police have registered a missing person case following the disappearance of 19-year-old Rabhiyathul Adhabiya from her residence within the Konaje Police Station limits. The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by her father, Ibrahim Y M.

According to the complaint, the family resides in a rented house located in the Thaudugoli, Nidmad Ali area of Naringana village. Rabhiyathul Adhabiya, who has completed her tenth standard education, was residing at home with her family.

The sequence of events leading to her disappearance unfolded on the night of May 3, 2026. The family retired to bed at approximately 10:00 PM after dinner. Mr. Ibrahim Y. M. stated that he awoke at approximately 2:30 AM on May 4, 2026, in order to depart for Mangaluru port. Upon waking, he discovered that his daughter was not in her room. Further inspection revealed that the back door of the kitchen was open, prompting immediate concern.

The family initiated a search and made inquiries with relatives in an attempt to locate Rabhiyathul Adhabiya. However, these efforts proved unsuccessful. Consequently, a formal missing person case (Crime No. 44/2026) has been registered at the Konaje Police Station, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance is currently underway.

Rabhiyathul Adhabiya is described as follows:

Name: Rabhiyathul Adhabiya

Father: Ibrahim Y M

Age: 19 years

Height: Approximately 4 feet 6 inches

Complexion: Wheatish

Build: Medium

Last Seen Wearing: Pink churidar

Languages Known: Kannada, Byari, Malayalam, English

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Rabhiyathul Adhabiya. Individuals with any information regarding her whereabouts are urged to contact the Mangaluru City Police Control Room at 0824-2220800 or the Konaje Police Station at 0824-2220536 / 9480802350. The police are treating the case with utmost seriousness and are pursuing all available leads.