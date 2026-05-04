Silver Jubilee Splendor: ‘Rupya Rupam’ Children’s Camp Concludes at Kalaangann

Mangaluru: The valedictory ceremony of the 25th annual residential summer camp organized by Mandd Sobhann, titled ‘Rupya Rupam’, was held on May 3, 2026, at Kalaangann.

The Chief Guest, Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, distributed certificates to the participants and delivered an inspiring message. In his address, he stated, “Art makes an individual unique. You have had the wonderful opportunity to learn at Mandd Sobhann’s silver jubilee camp. Parents who encourage their children to participate in such linguistic and cultural camps deserve appreciation. Here, children have learned to live harmoniously with others, free from the influence of mobile phones, and have shown a keen interest in art and literature. I urge you to nurture this passion and apply what you have learned in your future lives.”

Outstanding performers of the camp received awards. The recipients of the ‘Best in Category’ awards, each receiving a cash prize of Rs 3,500 and a certificate, are: Best Dancer: Chrisha Vianna Dias, Borimar; Best Actor: Aloma Lobo, Kateȩl; Best Singer: Avita Princia Miranda, Kulshekar; Best in Konkani: Ashel Riona D’Souza, Kelarai̤. The prestigious ‘Best Camper’ award went to Alani Danthi, Pilar, who received a cash prize of Rs 6,000.

On this occasion, Arun Raj Rodrigues and Ronald Crasta were felicitated for their 25 years of dedicated service as resource persons for these camps. Guest of Honor Ronald Mendonca and Mandd Sobhann, President Luvi Pinto, were present on the dais.

Iona D’Souza, Moodubelle, introduced the guests. Campers Siona D’Cunha, Sion Miranda, and Ashel Mascarenhas shared their experiences. Sherwin Patrao, Snehal Jean D’Cunha, and Lenver Saldanha recited the literary pieces created during the ‘Parag’ literature training session. Lenwin Pereira, Genelia Almeida, and Rion Pinto assisted in the formal program. Ashna Pereira, Moodbidri, proposed the vote of thanks.

Following the formal ceremony, Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor rang the bell to inaugurate the 293rd Monthly Theater. The children showcased the songs and dances they learned over the 10-day camp. The event concluded with the staging of the play ‘Badlavan’ (Change), written and directed by Arun Raj Rodrigues. Royston D’Cunha Kalakul provided musical support, while Ashlin Vismaya Lobo and Sanjana Riva Mathias assisted in the background.

Aston Chirag Lobo and Joyline Mary Lobo compered the formal program, while Aloma Lobo and Melrina Mendonca compered the cultural segment.