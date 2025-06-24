Mangaluru Police Conduct Raid on Sixth Sense Beauty Saloon

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru police conducted a raid on Sixth Sense Beauty Saloon, located on the second floor of Pinto Chambers, Bejai here on June 24.

Based on the credible information about alleged illegal activities, the police have raided the beauty saloon. The establishment, owned by Mr. Sudarshan of Brahmagiri, Udupi, was found to be involved in activities warranting action under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

A case has been registered at Urwa Police Station (Crime No. 55/2025) under relevant sections of the Act. The investigation is currently underway.

Following the raid, a report was submitted to the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation recommending the cancellation of the trade license. Based on this report, the Commissioner has cancelled the Trade license of Sixth Sense Beauty Saloon.

The authorities have assured that strict action will continue to be taken against establishments involved in unlawful activities.