Mangaluru Police Crack House Theft Case in Under 24 Hours, Apprehend Suspect and Recover Stolen Valuables

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police successfully solved a house burglary case reported in Ullas Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Kavoor Police Station, in an impressive display of swift action. The accused has been apprehended, and all stolen gold and silver ornaments were recovered within a 24-hour timeframe.

The incident occurred around 12:00 PM on March 7th while the residents of a dwelling in Ullas Nagar were temporarily absent. Law enforcement officials report that the accused forcibly breached the door lock to enter the premises. Once inside, the perpetrator allegedly stole approximately 39 grams of gold ornaments and 182 grams of silver jewellery. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be approximately Rs 4.8 lakh.

Upon receiving a formal complaint, the Kavoor Police Station immediately registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation. Recognizing the urgency and severity of the crime, a dedicated special investigation team was promptly assembled.

The team’s efforts culminated in the arrest of the accused, identified as Ashok (41), son of Dombayya Poojary, a resident of Sajipanadu, on March 8th. Furthermore, police officials confirmed the recovery of all stolen ornaments from the individual’s possession, effectively closing the loop on the theft.

Following the arrest, the accused was presented before the court, which ordered him to be remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

The successful operation was conducted under the leadership of Raghavendra M. Byndoor of Kavoor Police Station, with dedicated support from Sub-Inspector Mallikarjun Biradar and the diligent efforts of staff members Dinesh, Malatesh, Nagaraj, and Riyaz. The Mangaluru City Police have been commended for their rapid response and efficient investigation, which led to the swift resolution of this case and the recovery of the stolen property, reassuring residents of their commitment to maintaining law and order.