Uppinangady Police Seize Illegally Stored Diesel, Case Registered

Uppinangady: Uppinangady police have seized approximately 4,175 litres of diesel that was allegedly being stored illegally in Kaniyoor village. A formal case has been registered at the Uppinangady Police Station in connection with the incident.

Acting on credible intelligence received on the night of March 9, police inspector Rohini C K, along with the Circle Inspector and officers from the Uppinangady Police Station, conducted a raid on a shed located near the residence of Jagadish, aged 35, in Mudalthiyar, Kaniyoor village. The operation was initiated following a tip-off indicating the unlawful storage of diesel in barrels and cans at the aforementioned location.

During the inspection, authorities discovered 20 barrels, each with an approximate capacity of 200 litres, and five cans, each holding about 35 litres, filled with diesel. The total quantity of diesel seized is estimated to be around 4,175 litres. In addition to the filled containers, police also found several empty barrels, cans, and other materials related to the storage of petroleum products at the site. The estimated value of the seized items is approximately Rs 3.5 lakh.

Initial questioning of the accused, Jagadish, revealed that the diesel was being stored without the necessary licenses and in violation of mandated safety protocols.

A case has been registered at Uppinangady Police Station under Crime No. 35/2026. The charges include violations of Sections 287 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, and Section 23 of the Petroleum Act. A thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway. Law enforcement officials have not released further details as the investigation is ongoing.