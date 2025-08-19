MCC Commissioner Orders Fines for Larva Breeding Sites Amidst Dengue Concerns in Mangalore

Mangalore: In response to the escalating number of dengue fever cases, Ravichandra Nayak, Commissioner of the Mangalore Corporation, has issued stringent instructions to intensify larva control measures and implement fines for properties found to be breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes. The directive comes as health officials express growing concern over the persistent presence of dengue fever, traditionally a monsoon-related ailment, throughout the year.

Addressing the city-level steering committee meeting of the Universal Immunization Program held at the Corporation office on Tuesday, Commissioner Nayak emphasized the collective responsibility in combating the spread of dengue fever. He highlighted the increasing number of Aedes mosquito breeding sites due to intermittent rains as a significant contributing factor to the rise in cases. Acknowledging dengue fever as a pressing public health concern with the potential for an epidemic outbreak, the Commissioner mandated a comprehensive approach involving proactive field visits, health awareness campaigns targeting every household, and rigorous elimination of larva production sites through active team-based larva surveys.

A key aspect of the Commissioner’s directive is the imposition of fines on buildings, houses, and apartments where Aedes mosquito larva breeding sites are discovered. This measure aims to incentivize property owners to maintain a clean environment and eliminate potential breeding grounds.

Furthermore, Commissioner Nayak instructed officials to engage with Credai organizations and raise awareness among construction companies, particularly those with ongoing or stalled projects, regarding the increasing prevalence of larva production in and around construction sites. He also suggested leveraging garbage disposal vehicles to disseminate public health messages on dengue prevention.

Recognizing the vulnerability of migrant workers, the Commissioner emphasized the need for targeted awareness campaigns focusing on workers from other states, as a higher incidence of dengue fever has been observed within this demographic.

In addition to these measures, Commissioner Nayak stressed the importance of comprehensive awareness programs in educational institutions, including schools, colleges, nursing colleges, and medical colleges, as well as government and private institutions and offices. He urged all citizens to prioritize environmental cleanliness, mosquito control, and the installation of mosquito repellent nets in their homes.

The Commissioner underscored the importance of preventing water stagnation in various household and office items, such as air coolers, refrigerators, decorative flower pots, and plant trays. He also advised residents to ensure proper disposal of solid waste materials and to actively prevent water accumulation around their properties.

These measures reflect the Mangalore Corporation’s commitment to proactively addressing the escalating dengue fever situation and safeguarding the health and well-being of its citizens through comprehensive prevention and control strategies.