Mangaluru: Ramakrishna Math to Host Yogasana Camp

Mangaluru: The Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, Mangalore, is set to conduct a Yogasana Camp commencing July 7th. The camp will be held daily from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

Yogarathna Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady will guide participants through various aspects of yoga, including Asanas, Surya Namaskar, pranayama, Mudras, Kriyas, and Meditation. Preliminary yoga practices for International Yoga Day will also be taught.

Interested individuals are required to register their names for participation. Further details can be obtained by contacting the Ashrama office at 2414412.



